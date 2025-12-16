Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Ties Record For Their Longest-Charting Album On Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” appears on track to break a personal record for the group!

On December 16 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” was now spending its 16th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

For the week ending on December 20, “KARMA” remained on the Billboard 200 at No. 160—tying Stray Kids’ 2023 release “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” for the longest-charting album of the group’s career thus far.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for a third consecutive week.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “DO IT” held onto its spot at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the third week in a row. “DO IT” also swept the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States, bested only by Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“KARMA” stayed strong at No. 3 on the World Albums chart, No. 11 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 16 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 16th week on all three charts.

Stray Kids’ previous album “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 6 in its 52nd week on the World Albums chart, in addition to taking No. 39 in its 49th week on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Once again, Stray Kids landed a total of six albums on the World Albums chart this week. “ATE” held steady at No. 12 on the chart, followed by their 2023 albums “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 20 and No. 21 respectively.

Additionally, Stray Kids’ new title track “Do It” ranked No. 135 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 200 on the Global 200 in its third week on both charts.

Finally, Stray Kids rounded out their 120th non-consecutive week on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 5.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!