Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Achieves Their Biggest 3rd Week Yet In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ latest album is still going strong in the United States!

Two weeks ago, the group’s special album “DO IT” made a historic No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making Stray Kids the first artist ever to have their first eight entries debut at No. 1.

On December 14 local time, Billboard announced that “DO IT” had successfully remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the third consecutive week. After coming in at No. 4 last week, “DO IT” took No. 10 on the chart this week, making it Stray Kids’ second album to spend three weeks in the top 10 (after “KARMA”).

“DO IT” also achieved the biggest third week of any Stray Kids album on the Billboard 200 to date (when measured by equivalent album units, not ranking). According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “DO IT” earned a total of 42,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on December 11.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

