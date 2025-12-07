Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Remains In Top 4 Of Billboard 200 + Achieves Their Biggest 2nd Week Yet

Stray Kids has set a new personal record with their new special album “DO IT”!

Last week, “DO IT” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making Stray Kids the first artist in Billboard 200 history to have their first eight entries debut at No. 1—and extending their record as the group with the most No. 1 albums this century (since 2000).

On December 7 local time, Billboard announced that “DO IT” was now spending its second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 4, making it Stray Kids’ second album (after “KARMA”) to spend multiple weeks in the top 5.

Notably, “DO IT” also achieved Stray Kids’ biggest second week yet on the Billboard 200. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “DO IT” earned a total of 64,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on December 4, marking a new personal record for the group.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

