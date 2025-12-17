2025 MBC Entertainment Awards Announces Nominees For Best Couple

The 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards has revealed this year’s nominees for Best Couple!

On December 17, the upcoming year-end awards show opened online voting for Best Couple—an award given to variety show co-stars who have displayed great chemistry throughout the year.

The nominees for this year’s Best Couple are:

The 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, which will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, will take place on December 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Which nominees are you rooting for this year?

Catch up on “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles here…

Watch Now

…and “Adventure By Accident 4” here!

Watch Now

Source (1)