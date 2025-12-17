2025 MBC Entertainment Awards Announces Nominees For Best Couple
The 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards has revealed this year’s nominees for Best Couple!
On December 17, the upcoming year-end awards show opened online voting for Best Couple—an award given to variety show co-stars who have displayed great chemistry throughout the year.
The nominees for this year’s Best Couple are:
- Jun Hyun Moo and Ku Sung Hwan (“Home Alone”)
- Joo Woo Jae and HaHa (“How Do You Play?”)
- Kim Yeon Koung and Inkushi (Jamiyanpurev Enkhsoyol) (“The Wonder Coach”)
- Tzuyang and her manager Oh Soo Bin (“The Manager”)
- Kian84, Dex, Pani Bottle, and Lee Si Eon (“Adventure By Accident 4”)
- Boom and Yang Se Hyung (“Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island”)
The 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, which will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, will take place on December 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.
Which nominees are you rooting for this year?
