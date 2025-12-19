Lickerish Hatnim Addresses Allegations + Steps Down From All Programs, Including 'Amazing Saturday'

YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim has halted all activities and released a statement responding to her “injection aunt” controversy.

Earlier this week, both Park Na Rae and SHINee’s Key stepped down from all programs after being swept up in allegations of receiving illegal medical services, such as proxy prescriptions and an IV drip categorized as prescription drugs, from a woman known as an “injection aunt” (hereafter referred to as Ms. Lee). In a statement released through his agency SM Entertainment, Key clarified that he had received medical care from Ms. Lee at home because he had mistakenly believed her to be a licensed physician.

On December 18, Lickerish Hatnim—who appeared on the tvN variety show “Amazing Saturday” alongside fellow cast members Park Na Rae and Key—was accused of having illegally received weight-loss medication from Ms. Lee and also of having delivered medication to Park Na Rae on Ms. Lee’s behalf.

On the morning of December 19, Lickerish Hatnim responded to the allegations with a statement in which she announced that she would halt all activities and step down from all of her current programs.

Lickerish Hatnim’s full statement, which was posted to her YouTube channel, is as follows:

Hello, this is Lickerish Hatniim. First, I sincerely apologize for giving cause for concern to everyone who cared for and supported me up until now. I am currently looking back and reflecting on the controversy and allegations that have been raised, and if there is anything I’ve done wrong, I will acknowledge my wrongdoings without making excuses or evading responsibility. Because I first met Ms. Lee, who is involved in the current controversy, at a hospital in Gangnam through an acquaintance, I believed her to be a doctor without any doubts and received treatment from her. I thought Ms. Lee was a real doctor. On days when I was busy, there were times when Ms. Lee came to my house. However, I have never been to Ms. Lee’s house. I should have been more careful and cautious in my behavior and in examining the circumstances, and the fact that I failed to do so is my own fault, which I am deeply regretting and reflecting on. I sincerely apologize to my fans and all involved parties for unintentionally causing you inconvenience and harm, and I hope that the damage inflicted on others because of this will be minimal. I have decided to step down from all of my current programs and halt all of my planned activities. I sincerely apologize to everyone who loved me despite my shortcomings, and I will do my utmost to address this matter with a honest and sincere attitude. Once again, I apologize to the many people who have rooted for me. 2025.12.19 Lickerish Hatnim

