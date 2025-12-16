Watch: Park Na Rae Personally Addresses Recent Issues In Video Message

Comedian Park Na Rae has issued a video statement amid ongoing allegations of abusing power toward her ex-managers and of illegal medical procedures.

On the morning of December 16, Park Na Rae released a video statement via the YouTube channel “Baek Eun Young’s Golden Time.”

Read the full translation of her statement below:

Hello, this is comedian Park Na Rae. I take seriously that the issues recently raised have caused many people concern and fatigue. Because of these matters, I have voluntarily stepped down from all the programs I was on. I made that choice because I did not want to cause any further confusion or burden to the production teams or my colleagues. Regarding the issues currently at hand, there are parts where the facts need to be carefully verified, and I am in the process of legal procedures to do so. During this process, I will refrain from making any additional public statements or explanations. I believe this is not a matter of personal feelings or relationships, but one that must be verified objectively through official procedures. This choice is not about criticizing anyone or assigning blame; it is a decision to set aside emotions and personal judgments and let the proper procedures take their course. Although many things are being said at the moment, I do not want anyone else to be hurt or for this to escalate into unnecessary controversy. Therefore, I will suspend all activities for the time being to focus on resolving this matter. I will reflect on my responsibilities and conduct in my position. For issues that require time, I will proceed calmly and leave them to due process. I am grateful to everyone who has cared for me, and to avoid creating further controversy, I will not be making any further comments on this matter after this video. Thank you.

Recently, it was revealed that two of Park Na Rae’s former managers filed criminal charges against Park Na Rae for workplace harassment, aggravated assault, proxy prescriptions, and unpaid production expenses. Park Na Rae’s agency denied all charges and filed a countersuit against the former managers. Park Na Rae further released an apology regarding the allegations and announced a temporary hiatus as she stepped down from her variety shows.