Jun Hyun Moo's Agency Clarifies IV Drip Broadcast Scene From 2016

Past footage of Jun Hyun Moo receiving an IV drip in a car has resurfaced after nine years.

On the morning of December 19, images of Jun Hyun Moo getting an IV drip inside a car spread rapidly online. The image comes from a scene in episode 142 of MBC’s “Home Alone,” which aired on January 29, 2016.

Although it drew no controversy when it first aired, the clip has been reexamined nine years later as Park Na Rae—who appeared on “Home Alone” with Jun Hyun Moo for a long time—became embroiled in allegations of receiving illegal medical treatment from the so-called “injection aunt.”

In response to the allegations, Jun Hyun Moo’s agency released the following statement:

Hello. This is SM C&C, the agency representing entertainer Jun Hyun Moo. To set the record straight regarding a past broadcast clip that has been spreading online, we would like to share the following. The scene in question is from a 2016 episode of “Home Alone.” At the time, Jun Hyun Moo’s throat was in poor condition, and he received examination, a prescription, and treatment from his attending physician at the hospital. Because there was not enough time before a scheduled shoot, and based on the physician’s judgment, part of the process of completing his treatment while in transit was shown on air. All medical procedures, aside from the finalization of that treatment, were carried out inside the hospital according to the medical staff’s judgment and prescription. He did not privately call in medical personnel nor did he receive any illegal procedures. We would like to clarify that the suspicions currently being raised stem from misunderstandings created by a few clips circulating online without sufficient conveyance of the full context and circumstances at the time. We ask that baseless speculation and distorted interpretations be refrained from so that misunderstandings contrary to the facts do not spread.

Previously, comedian Park Na Rae, SHINee’s Key, and YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim were swept up in allegations of receiving illegal medical services from an “injection aunt” and subsequently stepped down from their programs.

Source (1)