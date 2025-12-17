2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, 'Home Alone,' 'Amazing Saturday,' And More Confirm Key's Departure

Following SHINee’s Key’s official statement, the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards as well as other programs he was involved in have issued brief statements regarding his departure.

On December 17, the organizing committee of the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards stated, “As Key, who was scheduled to serve as MC for the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, has expressed his intention to suspend activities, we have decided to respect his wishes and proceed with this year’s ceremony with two MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon.”

The production teams of “Home Alone” and “Amazing Saturday” also issued brief statements. “Home Alone” remarked, “Starting with upcoming recordings, Key will not be participating,” and “Amazing Saturday” stated, “We respect Key’s decision to suspend his activities, and he will not be participating in recordings going forward.”

YouTube channel DdeunDdeun, which helms the web variety show “THE CLOSET DETECTIVE: REBOOT,” released the following statement:

Hello, this is the production team of channel DdeunDdeun. We will be halting future uploads of “THE CLOSET DETECTIVE: REBOOT.” After comprehensively considering the cast member’s position and the surrounding circumstances, the production team has decided to conclude the production of this content. We sincerely thank all subscribers who have shown their support and continued to watch the program, and we kindly ask for your generous understanding regarding this sudden announcement. Thank you.

Previously, comedian Park Na Rae was swept up in allegations of receiving illegal medical services such as proxy prescriptions and an IV drip categorized as prescription drugs from an “injection auntie” (hereafter referred to Ms. Lee). Following the issue, Park Na Rae stepped down from her programs including “Home Alone,” “Where Is My Home,” And “Amazing Saturday.”

Key was also involved in rumors of receiving the illegal medical services after a photo of a dog resembling Key’s pet, messages exchanged with Key, and more were spotted on Ms. Lee’s Instagram account. On December 17, SHINee’s agency SM Entertainment released an official statement and Key also personally addressed the allegations and revealed that he would step down from programs he was on.

