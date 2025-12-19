'Signal' Season 2 Releases Official Statement Regarding Situation Involving Cho Jin Woong

The production team of tvN’s “The Second Signal” has issued a statement regarding the situation involving its cast member Cho Jin Woong.

Previously on December 5, it was revealed that Cho Jin Woong had a juvenile criminal record from his school days, sparking controversy. In addition, disclosures surfaced about incidents in adulthood including an assault-related dispute and a drunk driving record. Cho Jin Woong has since acknowledged responsibility and announced his retirement.

As a result, the release of Season 2 of “Signal,” which Cho Jin Woong had filmed as his next project, has become uncertain.

On December 19, the production team released the following statement:

“The Second Signal” is a project we have prepared with utmost care, aiming for a summer 2026 release, as an expression of our gratitude to viewers who have waited 10 years. As we face the current situation, we deeply empathize with your disappointment and concern, and our hearts are heavy and regretful. From planning through production, “The Second Signal” has been created through the efforts of countless staff, actors, and partners. To protect the value that “Signal” holds, we will spare no effort to find the best course of action for the project and for our viewers, even if it takes some additional time.

“The Second Signal” is the follow-up to the beloved 2016 drama “Signal.” With Kim Hye Soo, Lee Je Hoon, and Cho Jin Woong reuniting after 10 years, the project drew major anticipation and finished filming this past August.

Planned as a commemorative title for tvN’s 20th anniversary and slated for a 2026 release, “The Second Signal” hit a red light on December 5 when Cho Jin Woong’s past as a juvenile offender belatedly came to light.

