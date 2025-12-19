ALLDAY PROJECT Takes 2nd Win For 'ONE MORE TIME' On 'Music Bank'

ALLDAY PROJECT has won their second music show trophy for their new single “ONE MORE TIME”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on December 19 due to the broadcast of the 2025 KBS Song Festival, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

ALLDAY PROJECT took the win with a total of 5,804 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from December 8 to 14.

fromis_9’s “White Memories” came in second place with a score of 5,201, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” ranked third with a score of 3,792.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)