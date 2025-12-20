December Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from November 20 to December 20.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,120,523 for December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Billboard,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “healing,” and “travel.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,069,846 for the month.

BTS’s Jin took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,399,809, while his bandmate Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,368,601.

Finally, 2PM’s Lee Junho jumped to fifth place after seeing a whopping 406.09 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for December to 2,206,812.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)