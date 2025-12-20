December Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 20, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from November 20 to December 20.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,120,523 for December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Billboard,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “outstanding,” “healing,” and “travel.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,069,846 for the month.

BTS’s Jin took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,399,809, while his bandmate Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,368,601.

Finally, 2PM’s Lee Junho jumped to fifth place after seeing a whopping 406.09 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for December to 2,206,812.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  3. BTS’s Jin
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  6. BTS’s V
  7. TWS’s Dohoon
  8. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  10. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  13. TVXQ’s Yunho
  14. BTS’s RM
  15. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  16. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  17. NCT’s Doyoung
  18. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  19. Stray KidsHyunjin
  20. CORTIS’s Keonho
  21. SHINee’s Minho
  22. BTS’s j-hope
  23. Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung
  24. Stray Kids’ Felix
  25. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
  26. CORTIS’s James
  27. EXO’s Kai
  28. BTS’ Suga
  29. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

