Gallup Korea’s Annual Survey Names 2025’s Most Beloved Singers And Songs

Gallup Korea’s Annual Survey Names 2025’s Most Beloved Singers And Songs

Music
Dec 22, 2025
by M Lim

Gallup Korea has unveiled its final results for the most beloved singers and songs of 2025!

Gallup Korea divided its rankings into two age groups: ages 13–39 and ages 40 and above.

The survey was conducted nationwide (excluding Jeju) across three rounds in July, September, and November 2025, polling a total of 5,148 respondents aged 13 and older (2,097 aged 13–39 and 3,051 aged 40 and above). Participants were asked—via open-ended responses—to name up to three of their favorite Korean singers or groups who were active this year.

Check out the ranking of the top 10:

Top Singers

Ages 13–39

  1. IU – 20.1 percent
  2. BLACKPINK – 18.1 percent
  3. aespa – 14 percent
  4. IVE – 12.2 percent
  5. NewJeans – 12 percent
  6. BTS – 10.9 percent
  7. G-Dragon – 10.7 percent
  8. Rosé – 7.2 percent
  9. Hwang Karam – 5.3 percent
  10. DAY6 – 5 percent

Ages 40 and Above

  1. Lim Young Woong – 29.1 percent (No. 1 for six consecutive years)
  2. Jang Yoon Jung – 12.3 percent
  3. Lee Chan Won – 12 percent
  4. Young Tak – 9.1 percent
  5. Song Ga In – 7.9 percent
  6. IU – 7.7 percent
  7. Jin Sung – 6.9 percent
  8. Park Seo Jin – 6.3 percent
  9. Hwang Karam – 5.9 percent
  10. Na Hoon-a – 5.5 percent

Respondents were also asked to list up to three of their favorite songs released or widely performed this year, along with the artists who sang them. As a result, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” was named Song of the Year among those aged 13–39, while Hwang Karam’s “I Am a Firefly” topped the list among respondents aged 40 and above.

Check out the ranking of the top 10:

Top Songs

Ages 13–39

  1. JUMP” (BLACKPINK) – 10.7 percent
  2. APT.” (Rosé & Bruno Mars) – 10.2 percent (Last year’s No. 1)
  3. “I Am a Firefly” (Hwang Karam) – 6.6 percent
  4. POWER” (G-Dragon) – 4.9 percent
  5. like JENNIE” (Jennie) – 4.5 percent
  6. “Don’t You Know?” (ZO ZAZZ) – 3.6 percent
  7. “Golden” (HUNTR/X, “KPop Demon Hunters” OST) – 3.3 percent
  8. XOXZ” (IVE) – 3.2 percent
  9. “Bye, Summer” (IU) – 2.9 percent
  10. Rich Man” (aespa) – 2.7 percent

Ages 40 and Above

  1. “I Am a Firefly” (Hwang Karam) – 6.7 percent
  2. “Love Always Runs Away” (Lim Young Woong) – 5.4 percent
  3. “Call the Soul” (Jang Yoon Jung) – 4.1 percent
  4. “APT.” (Rosé & Bruno Mars) – 3.9 percent
  5. “Trust in Me” (Lim Young Woong) – 3.7 percent
  6. “At Andong Station” (Jin Sung) – 3.3 percent
  7. “A Glass of Makgeolli” (Young Tak) – 3 percent
  8. “Don’t You Know?” (ZO ZAZZ) – 2.6 percent
  9. “Eternal Moment” (Lim Young Woong) – 2.5 percent
  10. “Fate in Time” and “Jinttopagi” (Lee Chan Won) – 2.3 percent

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

Watch Now

And BTS’s film “BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
DAY6
G-Dragon
HUNTR/X
Hwang Karam
IU
IVE
Jang Yoon Jung
Jennie
Jin Sung
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
Na Hoon-a
NewJeans
Park Seo Jin
Rosé
song ga in
Young Tak
ZO ZAZZ

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read