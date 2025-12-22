Gallup Korea’s Annual Survey Names 2025’s Most Beloved Singers And Songs
Gallup Korea has unveiled its final results for the most beloved singers and songs of 2025!
Gallup Korea divided its rankings into two age groups: ages 13–39 and ages 40 and above.
The survey was conducted nationwide (excluding Jeju) across three rounds in July, September, and November 2025, polling a total of 5,148 respondents aged 13 and older (2,097 aged 13–39 and 3,051 aged 40 and above). Participants were asked—via open-ended responses—to name up to three of their favorite Korean singers or groups who were active this year.
Check out the ranking of the top 10:
Top Singers
Ages 13–39
- IU – 20.1 percent
- BLACKPINK – 18.1 percent
- aespa – 14 percent
- IVE – 12.2 percent
- NewJeans – 12 percent
- BTS – 10.9 percent
- G-Dragon – 10.7 percent
- Rosé – 7.2 percent
- Hwang Karam – 5.3 percent
- DAY6 – 5 percent
Ages 40 and Above
- Lim Young Woong – 29.1 percent (No. 1 for six consecutive years)
- Jang Yoon Jung – 12.3 percent
- Lee Chan Won – 12 percent
- Young Tak – 9.1 percent
- Song Ga In – 7.9 percent
- IU – 7.7 percent
- Jin Sung – 6.9 percent
- Park Seo Jin – 6.3 percent
- Hwang Karam – 5.9 percent
- Na Hoon-a – 5.5 percent
Respondents were also asked to list up to three of their favorite songs released or widely performed this year, along with the artists who sang them. As a result, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” was named Song of the Year among those aged 13–39, while Hwang Karam’s “I Am a Firefly” topped the list among respondents aged 40 and above.
Check out the ranking of the top 10:
Top Songs
Ages 13–39
- “JUMP” (BLACKPINK) – 10.7 percent
- “APT.” (Rosé & Bruno Mars) – 10.2 percent (Last year’s No. 1)
- “I Am a Firefly” (Hwang Karam) – 6.6 percent
- “POWER” (G-Dragon) – 4.9 percent
- “like JENNIE” (Jennie) – 4.5 percent
- “Don’t You Know?” (ZO ZAZZ) – 3.6 percent
- “Golden” (HUNTR/X, “KPop Demon Hunters” OST) – 3.3 percent
- “XOXZ” (IVE) – 3.2 percent
- “Bye, Summer” (IU) – 2.9 percent
- “Rich Man” (aespa) – 2.7 percent
Ages 40 and Above
- “I Am a Firefly” (Hwang Karam) – 6.7 percent
- “Love Always Runs Away” (Lim Young Woong) – 5.4 percent
- “Call the Soul” (Jang Yoon Jung) – 4.1 percent
- “APT.” (Rosé & Bruno Mars) – 3.9 percent
- “Trust in Me” (Lim Young Woong) – 3.7 percent
- “At Andong Station” (Jin Sung) – 3.3 percent
- “A Glass of Makgeolli” (Young Tak) – 3 percent
- “Don’t You Know?” (ZO ZAZZ) – 2.6 percent
- “Eternal Moment” (Lim Young Woong) – 2.5 percent
- “Fate in Time” and “Jinttopagi” (Lee Chan Won) – 2.3 percent
Congratulations to all of the winners!
