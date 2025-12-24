2025 SBS Entertainment Awards Announces Daesang (Grand Prize) Nominees

The 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards has revealed its list of Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees!

On December 24, SBS officially announced the list of seven Daesang contenders for the 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards.

Yoo Jae Suk, who continues to lead SBS variety with long-running hit “Running Man” as well as “Whenever Possible,” once again earned a spot among the nominees. He is joined by Jun Hyun Moo, who showcased his reliable and polished hosting on programs such as “The Ballad of Us” and “Jungle Bob 2.”

Tak Jae Hoon also made the list after another standout year on “My Little Old Boy” and “Dolsing Fourmen,” while showing a fresh side of himself through “Myturn.” Longtime cornerstones of “My Little Old Boy,” Shin Dong Yup and Seo Jang Hoon, were likewise nominated for their steady presence and continued influence on the program.

Lee Sang Min, who drew attention for his personal stories and unfiltered charm on “My Little Old Boy” and “Dolsing Fourmen,” was also named a contender. Rounding out the list is Ji Suk Jin, the irreplaceable eldest member of “Running Man.”

The 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards will air live on December 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST, with Jun Hyun Moo, Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Soo Ji serving as hosts.

