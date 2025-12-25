Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon

The stars brought their A-game to the red carpet at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon!

On December 25, top idols arrived in style at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, turning heads ahead of the highly anticipated year-end music festival.

Check out the standout red carpet looks from today below!

MCs DAY6’s Young K, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and NCT’s Jaemin

IVE

aespa

NCT’s Taeyong

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

TVXQ’s Yunho

Stray Kids

TXT

ENHYPEN

ITZY

BABYMONSTER

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

TREASURE

TWS

ZEROBASEONE

ILLIT

BOYNEXTDOOR

RIIZE

CORTIS

ALLDAY PROJECT

&TEAM

THE BOYZ

NEXZ

ATEEZ

izna

MEOVV

Hearts2Hearts

KiiiKiii

KickFlip

AHOF

KATSEYE’s Yoonchae

IDID

Baby DONT Cry

HITGS

AxMxP

Watch last year’s 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon on Viki below:

Watch Now