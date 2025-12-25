Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon
The stars brought their A-game to the red carpet at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon!
On December 25, top idols arrived in style at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, turning heads ahead of the highly anticipated year-end music festival.
Check out the standout red carpet looks from today below!
MCs DAY6’s Young K, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and NCT’s Jaemin
IVE
BABYMONSTER
NMIXX
TWS
BOYNEXTDOOR
CORTIS
ALLDAY PROJECT
&TEAM
NEXZ
izna
MEOVV
Hearts2Hearts
KiiiKiii
KickFlip
AHOF
KATSEYE’s Yoonchae
IDID
Baby DONT Cry
HITGS
AxMxP
