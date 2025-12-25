'Taxi Driver 3' Offers Glimpse Of Cast's Real-Life Chemistry On Set

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has shared a fun glimpse of its cast behind the scenes of filming!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Season 3 has proved immensely popular, consistently earning double-digit ratings and securing its position as the most-watched miniseries of the week. The latest episode of “Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air the entire week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Additionally, “Taxi Driver 3” recently took first place in Gallup Korea’s poll of Koreans’ favorite broadcast programs of December 2025.

Ahead of its next episode, “Taxi Driver 3” has released new behind-the-scenes photos of stars Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram. The photos highlight the fun and playful atmosphere on set, which is always full of laughter, as well as the heartwarming camaraderie between the cast members, who have grown exceptionally close over the past three seasons.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on December 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

