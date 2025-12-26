2025 KBS Drama Awards Announces Daesang (Grand Prize) Nominees

The nominees for this year’s 2025 KBS Drama Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) is now out!

On December 26, KBS announced its Daesang nominees ahead of its upcoming annual awards ceremony.

This year’s nominees for the Grand Prize include Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won of “For Eagle Brothers,” Na Young Hee of “Cinderella Game,” Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang of “Walking on Thin Ice,” and Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran of “Our Golden Days.”

The 2025 KBS Drama Awards will take place on December 31 at 7:10 p.m. KST and will be hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Nam Ji Hyun, and Moon Sang Min.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

