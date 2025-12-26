fromis_9 Takes 1st Win For 'White Memories' On 'Music Bank'

fromis_9 has won their first music show trophy for their new winter single “White Memories”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on December 26, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

fromis_9 took the win with a total of 4,875 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from December 15 to 21.

ILLIT‘s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” came in second place with a score of 3,725, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s hit song “Good Goodbye” ranked third with a score of 3,472.

Congratulations to fromis_9!

