Winners Of 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards

MBC has awarded the best in entertainment from the past year!

On December 29, the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards held its ceremony with Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon as the hosts.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) of the night went to “How Do You Play?” MC Yoo Jae Suk, earning him his ninth Daesang for MBC and 21st Daesang overall.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

Entertainer of the Year (Daesang Nominees): Jun Hyun Moo, Kian84, Jang Do Yeon, Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Yeon Koung

Program of the Year: “The Wonder Coach”

Special Award: “The King of Mask Singer”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeon Yoo Sung

Top Excellence Award: Kim Sook (“Where Is My Home”), Yoo Se Yoon (“Radio Star”)

Excellence Award: Shin Bong Sun (“The King of Mask Singer”), Ku Sung Hwan (“Home Alone”), Dex (“Adventure by Accident 4”)

Rookie Award: Kim Yeon Keong (“Wonder Coach”), Choi Hong Man (“The Manager”)

Multi-Player Award: SHINee’s Minho (“Home Alone”)

Best Entertainer Award: Ok Ja Yeon (“Home Alone”), Lee Si Eon (“Adventure by Accident 4”)

Best Couple Award: Kim Yeon Keong and Inkushi (“Wonder Coach”)

Hot Issue Award: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan (“Wonder Coach”)

Best Teamwork Award: “Wonder Coach”

Popularity Award: Tzuyang (“The Manager”), Park Ji Hyeon (“Home Alone”)

Producers’ Special Award: Lee Yoon Seok (“The King of Mask Singer”)

Producers’ MC Award: Boom (“The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island”)

Best Writer: No Min Sun (“How Do You Play?)

Top Excellence Award (Radio): Tei (“Good Morning FM”)

Excellence Award (Radio): Kim Il Joong (“Women’s Generation”), Lee Sang Soon (“Perfect Day”)

Rookie Award (Radio): THE BOYZ’s Eric (“Idol Radio”)

Congratulations to all of the winners!

