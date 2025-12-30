Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2025 MBC Drama Awards

The time has come to celebrate MBC dramas from the past year!

On December 30, actors took to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony for the 2025 MBC Drama Awards.

Take a look at the red carpet looks below!

MCs Kim Sung Joo and Lee Sun Bin

Cho Jun Young

Park Soo Oh, Cha Hak Yeon

Jeon Bae Soo, Jo Bok Rae, Shin Jun Hang

Woo Mi Hwa, Choi Hee Jin

Hong Seung Hee

Jo Aram

Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu

Jin Goo, Park Ah In, Kim Nam Hee

Oh Chang Suk, Yoon Ah Jung

Seo Ha Joon, Jang Shin Young

Ra Mi Ran

Kim Shin Rok

Lee Chae Min

Kim Young Dae

Son Se Bin, An Yi Seo

Jung Young Seop, Kim Rosa, Song Chang Eui

Na In Woo

Kim Se Jeong

Choi Jung Yoon

Kang Tae Oh

Lee Se Young

Jin Ki Joo

Seo Kang Jun

Jung Kyung Ho

Photo Credit: MBC