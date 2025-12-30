Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2025 MBC Drama Awards
The time has come to celebrate MBC dramas from the past year!
On December 30, actors took to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony for the 2025 MBC Drama Awards.
Take a look at the red carpet looks below!
MCs Kim Sung Joo and Lee Sun Bin
Jeon Bae Soo, Jo Bok Rae, Shin Jun Hang
Woo Mi Hwa, Choi Hee Jin
Hong Seung Hee
Jin Goo, Park Ah In, Kim Nam Hee
Oh Chang Suk, Yoon Ah Jung
Son Se Bin, An Yi Seo
Jung Young Seop, Kim Rosa, Song Chang Eui
Photo Credit: MBC