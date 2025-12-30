Watch: Performances From 2025 Music Bank Global Festival In Japan

KBS has once again taken the Music Bank Global Festival to Japan!

Hosted by Jang Won Young and Lee Jun Young, the 2025 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan was held across two days on December 13 and 14 at the Japan National Stadium and was broadcast on December 30.

Check out the performances below:

CORTIS – “What You Want”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

KiiiKiii – “I DO ME”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

izna – “Mamma Mia” + “Racecar”

RIIZE – “Hug” (TVXQ)

Hearts2Hearts – “Genie” (Girls’ Generation)

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

NiziU – “LOVE LINE”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

ILLIT – “jellyous” + “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

izna – “Pretty Girl” (KARA)

CORTIS – “MIC Drop” (BTS)

NCT WISH – “COLOR” + “poppop”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE” + “Countdown”

Lee Jun Young – “BOUNCE”

Yeonjun – “Coma” + “Talk to you”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action” + “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

NMIXX – “SPINNIN ON IT” + “Blue Valentine”

RIIZE – “Fame”

ZEROBASEONE – “Devil Game” + “ICONIK”

TWS and NEXZ – “HIT” (SEVENTEEN) + “LALALALA” (Stray Kids)

IVE – “REBEL HEART” + “Dear, My Feelings” + “ATTITUDE”

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION” + “Girls Will Be Girls”

Yunho – “Body Language” + “Stretch”

ENHYPEN – “Blessed-cursed” + “Future Perfect” + “Outside”

ATEEZ – “Blind” + “In Your Fantasy”

TXT – “Upside Down Kiss” + “Beautiful Strangers”

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY” + “COMFLEX” + “TOPLINE” + “DO IT”