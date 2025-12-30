Watch: Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop's Upcoming Drama 'In Your Radiant Season' Unveils First Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has released its first teaser!

During the 2025 MBC Drama Awards, MBC aired a sneak peek of the new romance drama, which will star Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop.

Lee Sung Kyung will play Song Ha Ran, the head designer at high-end fashion house Nana Atelier. Despite her flawless image, Ha Ran has shut herself away from the world due to the pain of losing her loved ones. Chae Jong Hyeop will play Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-renowned animation studio. Underneath his bright and cheerful demeanor, Chan carries a deep wound from a mysterious accident in the past.

Due to a chance encounter between the two, cracks begin to form in Ha Ran’s tightly structured life, while Chan winds up facing an unimaginable secret that leads him to a new chapter of his life.

The new teaser begins with a glimpse of Chan’s painful and mysterious past before flashing forward to Chan catching sight of a crying Ha Ran. A woman asks in voice-over, “Summer of seven years ago?” and a man adds, “Didn’t something happen to that kid?”

The captions then hint at a coincidental reunion between Chan and Ha Ran, reading, “The girl who was like a spring breeze seven years ago showed up in front of my eyes again.”

“In Your Radiant Season” will premiere in the first half of 2026. Check out the new teaser below!

