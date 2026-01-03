Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 03, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from November 16 to December 16.

Yoon Kye Sang topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,231,679. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Heroes Next Door,” “Jin Sun Kyu,” and “g.o.d.”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “good chemistry,” “bold,” and “sell out.” Yoon Kye Sang’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 88.63 percent positive reactions.

Ha Jung Woo took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,139,485, while Heo Sung Tae ranked third with a score of 3,828,516.

Ryu Seung Ryong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,710,202, and Kim Woo Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,611,628.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoon Kye Sang
  2. Ha Jung Woo
  3. Heo Sung Tae
  4. Ryu Seung Ryong
  5. Kim Woo Bin
  6. Lee Byung Hun
  7. Lee Je Hoon
  8. Lee Jung Jae
  9. Um Tae Goo
  10. Lee Seo Jin
  11. Ma Dong Seok
  12. Ko Kyu Phil
  13. Jo Jung Suk
  14. Jung So Min
  15. Go Youn Jung
  16. Hyun Bong Sik
  17. Kim Young Kwang
  18. Go Won Hee
  19. Park Seo Joon
  20. Gong Yoo
  21. Lee Kwang Soo
  22. Kang Ha Neul
  23. Lee Sun Bin
  24. Han Ji Min
  25. Jo Woo Jin
  26. Jeon Do Yeon
  27. Son Suk Ku
  28. Park Bo Young
  29. Jin Sun Kyu
  30. Choi Woo Shik

