Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from November 16 to December 16.

Yoon Kye Sang topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,231,679. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Heroes Next Door,” “Jin Sun Kyu,” and “g.o.d.”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “good chemistry,” “bold,” and “sell out.” Yoon Kye Sang’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 88.63 percent positive reactions.

Ha Jung Woo took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,139,485, while Heo Sung Tae ranked third with a score of 3,828,516.

Ryu Seung Ryong came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,710,202, and Kim Woo Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,611,628.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

