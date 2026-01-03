January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 03, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from December 3, 2025 to January 3, 2026.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,332,755, marking a 79.66 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “nation’s MC,” “21st Daesang,” and “DdeunDdeun,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “consistent,” and “unharmed.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji shot to second place after seeing a staggering 200.34 percent rise in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her total score for January to 3,351,150.

Shin Dong Yup took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,433,391, marking a 2.93 percent increase in his score since December.

Kim Sook ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,802,440, marking an 11.19 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, Seo Jang Hoon came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,754,223, marking a 2.39 percent increase in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Lee Soo Ji
  3. Shin Dong Yup
  4. Kim Sook
  5. Seo Jang Hoon
  6. Kim Jong Min
  7. Lee Kyung Kyu
  8. Tak Jae Hoon
  9. Kim Gura
  10. Kang Ho Dong
  11. Defconn
  12. Ahn Jung Hwan
  13. Kim Won Hoon
  14. Kim Joon Ho
  15. Jun Hyun Moo
  16. Lee Soo Geun
  17. Kim Dong Hyun
  18. Hong Hyun Hee
  19. Jung Hyung Don
  20. Lee Young Ja
  21. Lee Ji Hye
  22. Kim Sung Joo
  23. Kim Young Chul
  24. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  25. Ji Sang Ryul
  26. Lee Sang Min
  27. Moon Se Yoon
  28. Ji Suk Jin
  29. Kim Jong Kook
  30. Song Eun Yi

Watch Yoo Jae Suk in “Running Man” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Soo Ji in the drama “Touch” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Ahn Jung Hwan
Defconn
Hong Hyun Hee
Ji Sang ryul
Ji Suk Jin
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Hyung Don
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Sung Joo
Kim Won Hoon
Kim Young Chul
Lee Ji Hye
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Sang Min
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Moon Se Yoon
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Song Eun Yi
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read