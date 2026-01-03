January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from December 3, 2025 to January 3, 2026.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,332,755, marking a 79.66 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “nation’s MC,” “21st Daesang,” and “DdeunDdeun,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “consistent,” and “unharmed.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji shot to second place after seeing a staggering 200.34 percent rise in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her total score for January to 3,351,150.

Shin Dong Yup took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,433,391, marking a 2.93 percent increase in his score since December.

Kim Sook ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,802,440, marking an 11.19 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, Seo Jang Hoon came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,754,223, marking a 2.39 percent increase in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yoo Jae Suk in “Running Man” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Soo Ji in the drama “Touch” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews