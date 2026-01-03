January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from December 3, 2025 to January 3, 2026.
Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,332,755, marking a 79.66 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “nation’s MC,” “21st Daesang,” and “DdeunDdeun,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “consistent,” and “unharmed.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions.
Lee Soo Ji shot to second place after seeing a staggering 200.34 percent rise in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her total score for January to 3,351,150.
Shin Dong Yup took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,433,391, marking a 2.93 percent increase in his score since December.
Kim Sook ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,802,440, marking an 11.19 percent rise in her score since last month.
Finally, Seo Jang Hoon came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,754,223, marking a 2.39 percent increase in his score since December.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Lee Soo Ji
- Shin Dong Yup
- Kim Sook
- Seo Jang Hoon
- Kim Jong Min
- Lee Kyung Kyu
- Tak Jae Hoon
- Kim Gura
- Kang Ho Dong
- Defconn
- Ahn Jung Hwan
- Kim Won Hoon
- Kim Joon Ho
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Lee Soo Geun
- Kim Dong Hyun
- Hong Hyun Hee
- Jung Hyung Don
- Lee Young Ja
- Lee Ji Hye
- Kim Sung Joo
- Kim Young Chul
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- Ji Sang Ryul
- Lee Sang Min
- Moon Se Yoon
- Ji Suk Jin
- Kim Jong Kook
- Song Eun Yi
