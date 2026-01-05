Baby DONT Cry's Yihyun Confirmed To Join TWS's Shinyu And &TEAM's EJ As New 'Inkigayo' MC

Baby DONT Cry’s Yihyun will be the newest MC to join SBS’s “Inkigayo”!

On January 5, a source from SBS confirmed, “P NATION’s first girl group Baby DONT Cry’s leader Yihyun will join SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ as a new MC.”

Yihyun will be joining current MCs TWS’s Shinyu and &TEAM’s EJ. Earlier in December last year, IVE’s Leeseo stepped down from the position of MC.

In regards to becoming a new MC, Yihyun shared, “I’m really happy and excited to become a music show MC—which I’ve dreamt of even before my debut—through ‘Inkigayo.’ In particular, I first starred in broadcast through SBS’s ‘Fantastic Duo’ when I was young, so it feels more meaningful to greet everyone as an MC through ‘Inkigayo,’ which is also SBS. I want to sincerely thank the production team for believing in me and giving me this precious opportunity, and I will take that sense of responsibility to become an MC who delivers enjoyable energy every week to viewers and artists.”

Yihyun will join through the January 11 broadcast of SBS’s “Inkigayo.” Stay tuned!

Source (1)