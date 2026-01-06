Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin's Agency Confirms They Are On Their Honeymoon

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are enjoying their newlywed life!

On January 6, OSEN reported that Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin chose Spain as their honeymoon location.

In response to the report, the couple’s agency AM Entertainment confirmed, “They have gone to Spain for their honeymoon.” The two actors will return to their acting activities following their honeymoon.

Earlier on December 20, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin tied the knot at Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Seoul after dating for 10 years.

Wishing the lovely couple all the best in their new chapter!

Source (1) (2)




