Lovelyz’s Lee Mijoo Unveils Striking New Profile Photos After Signing With AOMG

Lovelyz’s Lee Mijoo has unveiled a fresh set of profile photos following her signing with AOMG!

In November 2025, Lee Mijoo officially joined AOMG after parting ways with her former agency Antenna, marking a new chapter in her career.

On January 6, AOMG released Lee Mijoo’s newly updated profile photos, showcasing her versatility and charm. Across the images, she effortlessly pulls off three distinct moods—a clean and elegant look in white, a chic and sophisticated vibe in sleek black mini dresses, and a bold, street-style concept that highlights her edgy side.

