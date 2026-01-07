January Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from December 6, 2025 to January 6, 2026. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Park Jeong Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,145,562, marking an 8.43 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Samyang Group,” “music video,” and “publishing company owner,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “like,” “cynical,” and “witty.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.74 percent positive reactions.

Kim Woo Bin shot to second place after seeing a whopping 91.96 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for January to 1,073,333.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,066,183, while Byeon Woo Seok took fourth with a score of 921,482.

Finally, IVE rounded out the top five for January with a brand reputation index of 910,036.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Harbin” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” here:

Watch Now

And Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)