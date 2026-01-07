January Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 07, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from December 6, 2025 to January 6, 2026. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Park Jeong Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,145,562, marking an 8.43 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Samyang Group,” “music video,” and “publishing company owner,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “like,” “cynical,” and “witty.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.74 percent positive reactions.

Kim Woo Bin shot to second place after seeing a whopping 91.96 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score for January to 1,073,333.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,066,183, while Byeon Woo Seok took fourth with a score of 921,482.

Finally, IVE rounded out the top five for January with a brand reputation index of 910,036.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Jeong Min
  2. Kim Woo Bin
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Byeon Woo Seok
  5. IVE
  6. BTS
  7. Yoo Jae Suk
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. Shin Min Ah
  10. Faker
  11. Gong Yoo
  12. Lee Chan Won
  13. Jun Hyun Moo
  14. Park Bo Gum
  15. BLACKPINK
  16. Kim You Jung
  17. Shin Dong Yup
  18. Park Seo Joon
  19. Kim Go Eun
  20. Lee Byung Hun
  21. Lee Soo Ji
  22. aespa
  23. Sung Si Kyung
  24. Han Ji Min
  25. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  26. Lee Sang Min
  27. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  28. Lee Seo Jin
  29. Choo Sung Hoon
  30. Choo Young Woo

