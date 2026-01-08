Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Takes 1st Win For "LOOK AT ME" On "M Countdown"; Performances By Apink, ILLIT, And More
ALLDAY PROJECT has won their first music show trophy for “LOOK AT ME“!
On the January 8 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “LOOK AT ME” and Zico and Lilas (YOASOBI’s ikura)’s “DUET.” ALLDAY PROJECT ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,970 points.
Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included Apink, ILLIT, Chuu, H1-KEY, hrtz.wav, SAY MY NAME, idntt, WAKER, U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun, Yuwan, Y, DanJerous, and Kim Jang Hoon.
Check out their performances below!
Apink – “Love Me More” and “Sunshine”
ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”
Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”
H1-KEY – “Not Like a Movie”
hrtz.wav – “A Youth of One Day”
SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)” and “Bad Idea”
idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”
WAKER – “LiKE THAT”
U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”
Yuwan – “Let You Go”
Y – “AURORA”
DanJerous – “Winter door”
Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodnye, Thank You”