Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Takes 1st Win For 'LOOK AT ME' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Apink, ILLIT, And More

ALLDAY PROJECT has won their first music show trophy for “LOOK AT ME“!

On the January 8 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “LOOK AT ME” and Zico and Lilas (YOASOBI’s ikura)’s “DUET.” ALLDAY PROJECT ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,970 points.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included Apink, ILLIT, Chuu, H1-KEY, hrtz.wav, SAY MY NAME, idntt, WAKER, U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun, Yuwan, Y, DanJerous, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

Apink – “Love Me More” and “Sunshine”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

H1-KEY – “Not Like a Movie”

hrtz.wav – “A Youth of One Day”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)” and “Bad Idea”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun – “Gray.”

Yuwan – “Let You Go”

Y – “AURORA”

DanJerous – “Winter door”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodnye, Thank You”