2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Announces Nominees

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards has revealed this year’s nominees!

On January 8 local time, the iHeartRadio Music Awards officially announced its nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, which celebrates the most-played artists on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app from the past year.

BLACKPINK and its members racked up an impressive number of nominations this year. As a group, BLACKPINK earned nominations in five categories: K-Pop Group of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Favorite TikTok Dance, and Favorite Tour Style.

Aside from BLACKPINK’s nominations as a group, Jennie was nominated in six different categories as a soloist: K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, Favorite Debut Album, Best Music Video, Favorite TikTok Dance, and Favorite K-Pop Collab.

Both Rosé and Lisa snagged solo nods in five categories each: Rosé is in the running for Best Collaboration, K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Favorite K-Pop Collab, while Lisa is nominated for K-Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Debut Album, Best Music Video, Favorite On Screen (for “The White Lotus”), and Favorite K-Pop Collab. Meanwhile, Jisoo earned a solo nomination for Favorite K-Pop Collab.

BTS’s j-hope similarly scored a total of five nominations: in addition to being nominated for K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, and Favorite K-Pop Collab, j-hope earned two nods for Favorite TikTok Dance—one for his solo song “MONA LISA” and another for his LE SSERAFIM collab “SPAGHETTI.”

The popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” and its fictional girl group HUNTR/X also racked up a total of five nominations this year. HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami) snagged nominations for Pop Song of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, and Best Lyrics, while HUNTR/X earned a nod for Duo/Group of the Year. “KPop Demon Hunters” is also in the running for Favorite Soundtrack.

Check out all of this year’s K-pop-related nominations below:

Pop Song of the Year

• HUNTR/X – “Golden”

Duo/Group of the Year

• HUNTR/X

Best Collaboration

• Rosé (BLACKPINK) & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

K-Pop Artist of the Year

• Jennie (BLACKPINK)

• j-hope (BTS)

• Jin (BTS)

• Lisa (BLACKPINK)

• Rosé (BLACKPINK)

K-Pop Group of the Year

• ATEEZ

• BLACKPINK

• ENHYPEN

• Stray Kids

• TWICE

K-Pop Song of the Year

• Rosé (BLACKPINK) & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

• HUNTR/X – “Golden”

• BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

• j-hope (BTS) – “Killin’ It Girl” (featuring GloRilla)

• Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “like JENNIE”

Best New Artist (K-Pop)

• 82MAJOR

• ALLDAY PROJECT

• CORTIS

• Hearts2Hearts

• MEOVV

Favorite TikTok Dance (socially voted category)

• KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

• CORTIS – “GO!”

• BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

• Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “like JENNIE”

• j-hope (BTS) – “MONA LISA”

• LE SSERAFIM & j-hope (BTS) – “SPAGHETTI”

Favorite Debut Album (socially voted category)

• Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “Ruby”

• Lisa (BLACKPINK) – “Alter Ego”

Best Lyrics (socially voted category)

• HUNTR/X – “Golden”

Best Music Video (socially voted category)

• Lisa (BLACKPINK) – “BORN AGAIN” (featuring Doja Cat & RAYE)

• KATSEYE – “Gabriela”

• BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

• Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “like JENNIE”

• Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “toxic till the end”

Favorite On Screen (socially voted category)

• Jimin & Jungkook (BTS) – “Are You Sure?!”

• Lisa (BLACKPINK) – “The White Lotus”

Favorite Soundtrack (socially voted category)

• “KPop Demon Hunters”

Favorite Tour Style (socially voted category)

• BLACKPINK – “Deadline World Tour”

• KATSEYE – “Beautiful Chaos Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition (socially voted category)

• KATSEYE – “Gnarly” dance break

Favorite K-Pop Collab (socially voted category)

• Corbyn Besson & TWICE’s Tzuyu – “Blink”

• Lisa (BLACKPINK) – “BORN AGAIN” (featuring Doja Cat & RAYE)

• Jackson Wang (GOT7) – “BUCK” (featuring Diljit Dosanjh)

• Flo Rida, ENHYPEN’s Heeseung & Jake, Paul Russell – “Confessions”

• aespa – “Dirty Work” (featuring Flo Milli)

• Jennie (BLACKPINK) & Doechii – “ExtraL”

• Jisoo (BLACKPINK) & ZAYN – “EYES CLOSED”

• PinkPantheress & SEVENTEEN – “Illegal + SEVENTEEN”

• Alex Warren & Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “On My Mind”

• j-hope (BTS) – “Sweet Dreams” (featuring Miguel)

• G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “TOO BAD” (featuring Anderson .Paak)

• Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz – “WE PRAY (TWICE Version)”

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, you can vote for the socially voted categories on iHeartRadio’s official website here until March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

