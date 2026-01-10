Winners Of 40th Golden Disc Awards

Golden Disc has opened the year with its 40th ceremony!

The 40th Golden Disc Awards was held at Taipei Dome on January 10, awarding the best albums and songs of the past year. 10 Best Albums and 10 Best Digital Songs were awarded with Bonsang (Main Prize), and among them, one album and one song were each awarded a Daesang (Grand Prize). Also this year, a third Daesang for Artist of the Year was added.

Album of the Year went to Stray Kids’ “KARMA,” Song of the Year went to G-Dragon’s “HOME SWEET HOME,” and Artist of the Year went to Jennie.

Check out the full list of winners:

Album of the Year: Stray Kids – “KARMA”

Song of the Year: G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang and Daesung)”

Artist of the Year: Jennie

Best Album: NCT WISH, ATEEZ, IVE, RIIZE, Stray Kids, G-Dragon, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN

Best Digital Song: BOYNEXTDOOR, LE SSERAFIM, ALLDAY PROJECT, Rosé, Jennie, BLACKPINK, ZO ZAZZ, aespa, IVE, G-Dragon

Rookie Artist of the Year: CORTIS, ALLDAY PROJECT

Most Popular Artist Award: Jin, Hearts2Hearts

Best Performance: izna, TWS

Best Group: MONSTA X

Naver AI Choice: BOYNEXTDOOR

Cosmopolitan Artist: IVE

Global Impact Award: Jennie

Next Generation: KiiiKiii

Golden Choice: ARrC, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Congratulations to all of the winners!

