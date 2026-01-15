Hearts2Hearts Unveils In-Depth Look At Official Lightstick

Hearts2Hearts has shared a closer look at their official fanlight!

Earlier on January 14, Hearts2Hearts unveiled a poster for their official fanlight, teasing its upcoming release. The following day, Hearts2Hearts dropped a new video, sharing a closer look at the Hearts2Hearts fanlight. In addition to sporting white and light blue colors, the adorable fanlight takes shape of a clover.

Hearts2Hearts is currently gearing up for their February comeback, and the group will hold their first fan meeting “HEARTS 2 HOUSE” in Seoul from February 21 to 22 at Olympic Hall.

Are you excited for Hearts2Hearts’ comeback and new fanlight? Also check out the stops for their premiere showcase in North America here!