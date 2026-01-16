Watch: idntt Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Music Bank' With “Pretty Boy Swag”; Performances By ENHYPEN, MONSTA X's Joohoney, And More

idntt has won the first music show trophy of their career!

On the January 16 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were idntt’s “Pretty Boy Swag” and Apink’s “Love Me More.” idntt ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,600 points, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to idntt! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included idntt, Apink, SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK and Seungkwan), MONSTA X’s Joohoney, ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, SAY MY NAME, H1-KEY, Chuu, LNGSHOT, LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon, n.SSign, WAKER, and SF9’s Inseong.

Check out their performances below!

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

Apink – “Love Me More”

SEVENTEEN’s DxS – “Blue”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney – “STING”

ENHYPEN – “Knife”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” and “FORMULA”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

H1-KEY – “Not Like a Movie”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

LIGHTSUM’s Sangah, Chowon, and Juhyeon – “Beautiful Pain” (Original by BTOB)

n.SSign – “Funky like me (Feat. PEAK & PITCH)”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

SF9’s Inseong – “Mute is Off”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now