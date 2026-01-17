January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 17, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from December 17, 2025 to January 17, 2026.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,142,149, marking a 32.74 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “enter,” and “one and only.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.87 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 3,709,736, marking a 56.62 percent rise in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,632,471, while BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a score of 2,358,914.

Finally, EXO’s Baekhyun rose to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,180,208, marking a 78.30 percent increase in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. EXO’s Baekhyun
  6. BTS’s V
  7. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  8. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  9. TWS’s Dohoon
  10. BTS’s j-hope
  11. Taeil
  12. TVXQ’s Yunho
  13. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  14. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  15. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  16. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  17. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  18. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  19. SHINee’s Minho
  20. BTS’ Suga
  21. EXO’s Kai
  22. EXO’s Lay
  23. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  24. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  25. CORTIS’s Keonho
  26. BTS’s RM
  27. Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon
  28. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  29. SHINee’s Onew
  30. Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung

