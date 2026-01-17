January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from December 17, 2025 to January 17, 2026.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,142,149, marking a 32.74 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “Like Crazy,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “enter,” and “one and only.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.87 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 3,709,736, marking a 56.62 percent rise in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,632,471, while BTS’s Jin came in fourth place with a score of 2,358,914.

Finally, EXO’s Baekhyun rose to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,180,208, marking a 78.30 percent increase in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

