K-Pop Takes Up Over Half Of U.S. List Of Top 10 Best-Selling CDs Of 2025

Once again, K-pop made a strong showing on the United States’ list of the best-selling CD albums of the year!

American music data tracking firm Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), which supplies the data for the Billboard charts, has released its year-end list of the best-selling CDs of 2025. The tracking period for the year began on January 3, 2025 and ran through January 1, 2026.

On the list ranking CD sales only (not including digital download albums or any other format), Stray Kids swept a whopping three of this year’s top 10 spots. “KARMA” was the No. 2 best-selling CD album of 2025, bested only by Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” followed by “DO IT” at No. 3. Additionally, Stray Kids’ “合 (HOP)” was the No. 6 best-selling CD of 2025, despite having been released in 2024.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” made the list at No. 4, followed by ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” at No. 5, KATSEYE’s “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” at No. 7, and TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” at No. 10.

The top 10 best-selling CD albums of 2025 in the United States are as follows:

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl” (1,957,000) Stray Kids – “KARMA” (524,000) Stray Kids – “DO IT” (456,000) ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH” (261,000) ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” (223,000) Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)” (223,000) KATSEYE – “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” (186,000) The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (176,000) Travis Scott & JACKBOYS – “JACKBOYS 2” (170,000) TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” (168,000)

Stray Kids also claimed two spots on the separate year-end list of the overall top 10-selling albums of 2025 in the United States, which includes not only CD sales but also digital sales and other physical formats, such as vinyl.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

