January Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from December 20, 2025 to January 20, 2026.

The late Ahn Sung Ki, who passed away earlier this month, topped the list with a brand reputation index of 23,876,456 for January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “nation’s actor,” “Oh So Young,” and “Park Joong Hoon,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “eternal rest,” “lead by example,” and “kind.”

Koo Kyo Hwan took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,033,330, while Kim Woo Bin ranked third with a score of 4,952,443.

Mun Ka Young came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,949,638, and Lee Je Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,393,626 for January.

The top 30 for this month can be found below:

  1. Ahn Sung Ki
  2. Koo Kyo Hwan
  3. Kim Woo Bin
  4. Mun Ka Young
  5. Lee Je Hoon
  6. Lee Seo Jin
  7. Go Youn Jung
  8. Hyun Bin
  9. Byun Yo Han
  10. Park Seo Joon
  11. Park Ji Hu
  12. Kim Da Mi
  13. Kim Hye Joon
  14. Han Ji Min
  15. Lee Byung Hun
  16. Lee Young Ae
  17. Lee Jung Jae
  18. Jung Joon Ho
  19. Yoo Ji Tae
  20. Gong Yoo
  21. Son Suk Ku
  22. Yoon Kye Sang
  23. Yoo Jae Myung
  24. Song Ji Hyo
  25. Ha Jung Woo
  26. Son Ye Jin
  27. Ryu Jun Yeol
  28. Lee Joo Young
  29. Kim Ji Young
  30. Jeon Do Yeon

Watch Ahn Sung Ki in his film “Hansan: Rising Dragon” below:

Or watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Escape” below:

Source (1)

