January Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from December 20, 2025 to January 20, 2026.

The late Ahn Sung Ki, who passed away earlier this month, topped the list with a brand reputation index of 23,876,456 for January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “nation’s actor,” “Oh So Young,” and “Park Joong Hoon,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “eternal rest,” “lead by example,” and “kind.”

Koo Kyo Hwan took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,033,330, while Kim Woo Bin ranked third with a score of 4,952,443.

Mun Ka Young came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,949,638, and Lee Je Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,393,626 for January.

The top 30 for this month can be found below:

Watch Ahn Sung Ki in his film “Hansan: Rising Dragon” below:

Watch Now

Or watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Escape” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)