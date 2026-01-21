Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Welcome Guests With Bright Smiles On “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” has offered its first glimpse!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the lineup of Korean content coming to Netflix this year. Among the highlights was the introduction of the new variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yoo Jae Suk as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

The newly released stills capture Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun sitting in a large circle with their guests, all wearing bright smiles that perfectly reflect the show’s comfortable atmosphere.

Another still highlights the legendary comedy duo of Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Kwang Soo. With Lee Kwang Soo striking a hands-on-hips pose and Yoo Jae Suk laughing heartily beside him, the image teases their trademark bickering and playful chemistry.

Meanwhile, a final still shows Byeon Woo Seok diligently folding stacks of blankets, showcasing his earnest dedication as a B&B staff member and hinting at the hardworking charm he brings to the show.

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere in the first half of this year.

