Kang Han Na's Husband Gong Myoung Teams Up With Her Ex Jin Sun Kyu To Save Her In "Husbands In Action"

Film
Jan 21, 2026
by E Cha

Netflix has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming film “Husbands in Action”!

Helmed by “6/45” director Park Gyu Tae, “Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband begrudgingly teaming up to save a wife who’s been kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

Notably, the film marks the reunion of Jin Sun Kyu and Gong Myoung, who previously starred together in the box-office hit “Extreme Job.” Jin Sun Kyu will play Chung Sik, a hot-headed detective who charges headfirst into every case, including the mission to rescue his ex-wife.

Gong Myoung will star as Min Seok, a gentle veterinarian who is the current husband of Chung Sik’s ex-wife—and who is determined to save his beloved spouse.

Kim Ji Suk will play Do Joon, the leader of a new drug gang, while Yoon Kyung Ho will play Yong Kang, a rival gang leader determined to reclaim power.

Kang Han Na will play the kidnapped wife Si Nae, while Lee Da Hee will play Do Joon’s wife Hye Ran, who is a key figure in the drug business. Jun So Min will round out the cast as A Ra, a determined journalist chasing a scoop.

“Husbands in Action” will be released in the second quarter of 2026.

