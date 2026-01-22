KCON Japan 2026 Announces First Lineup

The first lineup for KCON Japan 2026 has been announced!

On January 22, CJ ENM unveiled the first lineup for KCON Japan 2026 including &TEAM, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CORTIS, INI, JO1, and TWS.

Ahead of the first lineup announcement, KCON announced the dates for this year’s convention in Japan and LA. KCON Japan 2026 will take place from May 8 to 10 at the Makuhari Messe, and KCON LA 2026 will take place from August 14 to 16.

Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements! Are you excited for this year’s KCON?

While waiting, watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)