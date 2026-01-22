Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 1st Win For 'Knife' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By EXO, ONEUS, And More

ENHYPEN has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Knife”!

On the January 22 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Knife” and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM.” ENHYPEN ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,408 points.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, EXO, ONEUS, SAY MY NAME, Chuu, idntt, LNGSHOT, ONE OR EIGHT, TNX, AxMxP, n.SSign, 2Z, LA POEM, dodree, and Catch The Young.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Knife” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM” and “Cinnamon Shake”

EXO – “Crown”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

AxMxP – “PASS”

n.SSign – “Funky like me (Feat. PEAK & PITCH)”

2Z – “Dizzy”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”