ENHYPEN's 'THE SIN : VANISH' Becomes Their 3rd Album To Sell 2 Million Copies In 1st Week

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” is officially the first “double-million seller” of 2026!

Last week, ENHYPEN made their return with the new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” and its accompanying title track “Knife” on January 16. By the end of the day, the mini album had already sold over 1.6 million copies, marking the highest first-day sales of any album released thus far in 2026.

Hanteo Chart has now announced that “THE SIN : VANISH” went on to sell a total of 2,075,056 copies within the first week of its release (January 16 to 22), making it the first album of 2026 to hit the 2 million mark.

“THE SIN : VANISH” is also ENHYPEN’s third album to surpass 2 million sales within the first week of its release, following “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” and “DESIRE : UNLEASH.”

Congratulations to ENHYPEN on their exciting achievement!