Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 2nd Win On 'Music Bank' With “FREAK ALARM”; Performances By EXO, ENHYPEN, And More

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won their second music show trophy for their debut track “FREAK ALARM”!

On the January 23 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Knife” and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM.” ALPHA DRIVE ONE ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,559 points.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ENHYPEN, EXO, ONEUS, SAY MY NAME, Chuu, idntt, LNGSHOT, ONE OR EIGHT, TNX, AxMxP, H1-KEY, n.SSign, XG, LA POEM, dodree, and Catch The Young.

Check out their performances below!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

ENHYPEN – “Knife” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

EXO – “Crown”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT” and “POWER”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

AxMxP – “PASS”

H1-KEY – “Not Like a Movie”

n.SSign – “Funky like me (Feat. PEAK & PITCH)”

XG – “HYPNOTIZE”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now