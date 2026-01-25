Cha Joo Young To Temporarily Halt Activities After Undergoing Surgery

Cha Joo Young has canceled all of her upcoming scheduled activities and announced a temporary hiatus after undergoing surgery.

On January 25, Cha Joo Young’s agency Ghost Studio released the following statement:

Hello.

This is Ghost Studio.

We are making an announcement regarding actress Cha Joo Young’s schedule.

Due to health reasons, actress Cha Joo Young will be temporarily unable to carry out her official schedule or participate in some activities.

Due to recurring nosebleeds that have persisted for a long time, [Cha Joo Young] has been undergoing in-depth examinations and treatment, and based on the opinion of her doctor, she wound up undergoing ENT surgery that could no longer be postponed.

[Cha Joo Young] is currently in the post-surgery recovery stage where her progress needs to be observed, and we ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that during her recovery period, it will be difficult for her to participate in her official scheduled activities, including promotions for her projects.

We feel deeply apologetic for inconveniencing those involved [with her projects] and giving everyone cause for concern due to this unavoidable change in schedule. We will do our utmost to support actress Cha Joo Young’s safe recovery so that she can greet you again in good health after undergoing sufficient treatment.

Additionally, we ask for your interest in her upcoming film “Sister” and her upcoming series “Climax,” which are scheduled to be released soon.

Thank you.

Sincerely, Ghost Studio