ENHYPEN Tops 5 Billboard Charts Including Artist 100 + World Digital Song Sales Chart

ENHYPEN has swept the top spot on multiple Billboard charts with their latest release!

Earlier this week, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” had debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart as the best-selling album of the week in the United States. The mini album also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, tying their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” for their highest-ranking entry yet on the Billboard 200.

Billboard has now revealed more of ENHYPEN’s achievements on this week’s charts: the group topped no less than five different Billboard charts this week, including the Artist 100, which ENHYPEN re-entered at No. 1—marking their first time topping the chart.

Meanwhile, four of ENHYPEN’s songs from “THE SIN : VANISH” entered the World Digital Song Sales chart this week: their title track “Knife” debuted at No. 1, followed by “No Way Back” (featuring So!YoON!) at No. 7, “Sleep Tight” at No. 9, and “Stealer” at No. 10.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Knife” debuted at No. 62 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 90 on the Global 200 this week.

Finally, “THE SIN : VANISH” entered three separate charts at No. 1 this week. In addition to debuting at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States—“THE SIN : VANISH” also took the No. 1 spot on both the Top Current Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!