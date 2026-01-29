Watch: EXO Takes 2nd Win For 'Crown' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By i-dle, KiiiKiii, And More

EXO has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Crown”!

On the January 29 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were EXO’s “Crown” and ENHYPEN‘s “Knife.” EXO ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,406 points.

Congratulations to EXO! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, WHIB, POW, LNGSHOT, ONEUS, SAY MY NAME, ONE OR EIGHT, TNX, YOUNG POSSE, AxMxP, 8TURN, LA POEM, dodree, XG, Catch The Young, and Tak Song I.

i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

POW – “Come True”

LNGSHOT – “FaceTime”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

YOUNG POSSE – “VISA”

AxMxP – “PASS”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

XG – “HYPNOTIZE”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”