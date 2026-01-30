Hwasa's 'Good Goodbye' Becomes Her 3rd And Fastest Solo MV To Reach 100 Million Views

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has reached a meaningful milestone!

On January 30 at approximately 9:30 a.m. KST, the music video for Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” starring Park Jeong Min surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, meaning that it only took three months, 14 days, and 15 hours to achieve this feat since its release on October 15, 2025.

“Good Goodbye” is Hwasa’s third and fastest music video to reach 100 million views following “TWIT” and “Maria.” After her performance of “Good Goodbye” went viral at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Hwasa dominated the Korean music charts with the song, becoming the first female soloist to achieve a perfect all-kill in 2025.

Congratulations to Hwasa!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Good Goodbye” again below!

Watch Park Jeong Min in “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)