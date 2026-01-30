NCT's Doyoung Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

Even while serving in the military, NCT’s Doyoung celebrated his upcoming birthday by making a generous donation for young people in need!

On January 30, the NGO (non-governmental organization) World Vision announced that Doyoung had donated 100 million won (approximately $70,000) to help support young people preparing to become self-reliant.

Doyoung empathized with the difficult situation of young people who need support even after their legal protections end, and he decided to make his donation in the hopes of helping these young people lay a foundation on which they can build their own independent lives.

According to World Vision, Doyoung’s donation will go towards supporting 21 young people in need who are preparing to live independently, assisting them with housing costs and emergency living expense in order to help them maintain stable daily lives and establish a foundation for self-reliance.

Doyoung, whose birthday is coming up on February 1, remarked, “I wanted to be of a little help to everyone who dreams.” He added, “I, too, will always continue to dream unchangingly and endlessly, now and forever.”

World Vision Korea CEO Cho Myung Hwan commented, “Even during his military service, Doyoung sent us his precious feelings [by donating], and we would like to thank him for his sincere donation.” He continued, “We will do our utmost to ensure that his donation leads to tangible changes in the lives of young people preparing for independence.”

Doyoung also donated 100 million won to World Vision last October in order to support building a school for children in the village of Bugondo in Uganda.

Happy early birthday to Doyoung!

Watch Doyoung in his drama “Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)