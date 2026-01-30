Watch: EXO Takes 3rd Win For 'Crown' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By WHIB, XG, And More

Jan 30, 2026
by M Lim

EXO has won their third music show trophy for “Crown”!

On the January 30 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Knife” and EXO’s “Crown.” EXO ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,431 points.

Congratulations to EXO! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, WHIB, POW, LNGSHOT, ONEUS, SAY MY NAME, ONE OR EIGHT, TNX, YOUNG POSSE, AxMxP, 8TURN, LA POEM, dodree, XG, Catch The Young, Kim Jun Tae, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

POW – “Come True”

LNGSHOT – “FaceTime”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

YOUNG POSSE – “VISA”

AxMxP – “PASS”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

dodree – “Just Like a Dream”

XG – “HYPNOTIZE”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

