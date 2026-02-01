Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Playfully Try To Capture Child Actor's Attention On Set Of 'Our Universe'

tvN’s “Our Universe” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Our Universe” shared a making-of video featuring the cast filming posters and teasers. Bae In Hyuk expresses his excitement to greet viewers soon, while Roh Jeong Eui immerses herself in her character while posing for her individual poster, showing diverse expressions. Park Seo Ham praises Woo Joo’s child actor Park Yoo Ho, sharing, “Yoo Ho is really cute!”

With the help of cast and staff members, Park Yoo Ho has fun playing on set, creating a mess by squirting ketchup everywhere. Meanwhile, Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui also experiment with playful poses for the group poster while having fun with Woo Joo. Bae In Hyuk gets silly, pretending to feed Roh Jeong Eui instead of the child and even trying to “eat” the food himself. Bae In Hyuk further tries to captivate Park Yoo Ho’s attention by tossing snacks into his mouth.

Check out the making-of video below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for “Our Universe” on Viki:

