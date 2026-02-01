Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Jumps 111 Ranks On Billboard 200 + Re-Enters Top 40

Over two months after its release, Stray Kids’ latest album is rocketing back up the Billboard 200!

For the week ending on January 31, Stray Kids’ “DO IT” re-entered the top 40 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, where it previously debuted at No. 1. After making the chart at No. 148 last week, “DO IT” leaped an impressive 111 ranks to take No. 37 in its ninth consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “DO IT” stayed strong at No. 2 in its ninth week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. “DO IT” also swept the No. 5 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ previous album “KARMA” ranked No. 7 on the World Albums chart, No. 18 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 23 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 22nd week on all three charts. Stray Kids’ 2024 album “合 (HOP)” also spent its 58th week on the World Albums chart at No. 15 and its 55th week on the Top Current Album Sales chart at No. 50.

Finally, Stray Kids took No. 24 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 126th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!