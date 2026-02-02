EXO Announces Premiere Date For 'EXO's Travel The World On A Ladder' Season 5 With New Poster

EXO is gearing up for a new installment of their iconic travel variety show!

On February 2, EXO announced the return of “EXO’s Travel the World on a Ladder” Season 5, which will consist of six episodes. The show will premiere on March 4 and air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. KST via Mnet and Wavve.

In the upcoming season, EXO’s Suho, Chanyeol, Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.), Kai, and Sehun will travel to Jeju Island together, captivating viewers with their hilarious and heartwarming chemistry.

“EXO’s Travel the World on a Ladder” is a variety show series that first launched in 2018 in which the members of EXO travel around the world while making decisions by using a ghost leg lottery (known as “ladder climbing” in Korean). Previously, EXO traveled to Japan, Kaohsiung&Kenting, Namhae, and Geoje&Tongyeong.

In addition to recently making their long-awaited comeback with “Crown,” EXO is also preparing for their sixth tour EXO PLANET #6 “EXhOrizon,” which will kick off this April 10 to 12 at the KSPO DOME.

Are you excited for EXO’s new variety show?

While waiting, watch Suho in “Missing Crown Prince” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)